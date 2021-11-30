Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD): Price Down $-0.29 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.86 (-0.62)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GSHD

At the moment, GSHD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.86 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GSHD has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, GSHD ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GSHD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GSHD’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.21%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GSHD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GSHD: Daily RSI Analysis For GSHD, its RSI is now at 57.6988.

GSHD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

