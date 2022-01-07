Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 9,254 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GSHD opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 319.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

