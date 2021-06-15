GoPro Inc (GPRO): Price Down $-0.16 (-1.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GPRO

At the moment, GPRO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.97%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GPRO ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

GPRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GPRO’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.29%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GPRO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. GoPro Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.