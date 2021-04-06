GoPro Inc (GPRO): Price Now Near $12.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GPRO

Currently, GPRO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GPRO has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on GPRO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GPRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GPRO’s price is down $-0.32 (-2.54%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GPRO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. GoPro Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For GPRO News Traders

Investors and traders in GPRO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why GoPro Stock Marched Almost 55% Higher in March

The company needs its software to offer compelling value for consumers if it hopes to retain its new subscriber base in 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market