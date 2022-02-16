Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 326.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

