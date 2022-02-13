Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,599,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 113,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

