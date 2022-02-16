Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

