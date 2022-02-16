Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 240.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prothena by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

