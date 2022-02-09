Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.29

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $10.75. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,309 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

