Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Grab has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

