Graftech International Ltd (EAF): Price Now Near $12.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EAF

EAF (Get Ratings)’s 12.73 Graftech International Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EAF has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EAF ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

EAF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EAF’s price is up $0.21 (1.68%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that EAF has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Graftech International Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EAF: Daily RSI Analysis For EAF, its RSI is now at 100.

EAF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

