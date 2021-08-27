Graham Holdings Co (GHC): Price Now Near $618.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GHC

At the moment, GHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GHC has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GHC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GHC ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

GHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GHC’s price is up $11.66 (1.92%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GHC: Daily RSI Analysis GHC’s RSI now stands at 77.4311.

Note: GHC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with GHC declining at a slower rate than RSI.

