Graham Holdings Co (GHC): Price Up $6.34 (1.02)% Over Past Day, Up $5.89 (0.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GHC

Currently, GHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $5.89 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GHC ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

GHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GHC’s price is up $6.34 (1.02%) from the day prior. GHC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GHC: Daily RSI Analysis GHC’s RSI now stands at 40.5245.

GHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error