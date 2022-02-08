Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

GHM opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHM. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

