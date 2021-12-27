Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average of $225.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

