Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $130.58 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).