Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

