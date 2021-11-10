Gray Television Inc (GTN): Price Now Near $23.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GTN

At the time of this writing, GTN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.39%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GTN has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, GTN ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GTN’s price is up $0.13 (0.57%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GTN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Gray Television Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GTN: Daily RSI Analysis GTN’s RSI now stands at 26.5306.

GTN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

