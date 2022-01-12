Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.97 and traded as high as C$38.42. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.31, with a volume of 994,710 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

