Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB): Price Now Near $33.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GWB

At the moment, GWB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-1.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GWB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GWB ranks 131st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

GWB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GWB’s price is down $-0.64 (-1.9%) from the day prior. GWB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GWB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GWB: Daily RSI Analysis GWB’s RSI now stands at 8.2781.

GWB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For GWB News Traders

Investors and traders in GWB may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, PTRS, VG, GWB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market