Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.36

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 541069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,594 shares of company stock worth $26,113,543 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

