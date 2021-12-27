Green Plains Inc (GPRE): Price Now Near $35.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GPRE

Currently, GPRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on GPRE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GPRE ranks 55th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

GPRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GPRE’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.8%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on GPRE; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Green Plains Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GPRE: Daily RSI Analysis For GPRE, its RSI is now at 14.9254.

GPRE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

