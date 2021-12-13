Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL): Price Up $0.07 (0.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GHL

At the moment, GHL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as GHL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, GHL ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GHL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GHL’s price is up $0.07 (0.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Greenhill & Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GHL: Daily RSI Analysis GHL’s RSI now stands at 13.7255.

GHL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

