Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL): Price Up $0.31 (2.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GHL

At the time of this writing, GHL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, GHL ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GHL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GHL’s price is up $0.31 (2.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GHL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GHL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GHL: Daily RSI Analysis For GHL, its RSI is now at 100.

GHL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market