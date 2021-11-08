Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL): Price Up $0.32 (1.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GHL

Currently, GHL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.83%) from the hour prior. GHL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, GHL ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GHL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GHL’s price is up $0.32 (1.77%) from the day prior. GHL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GHL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GHL: Daily RSI Analysis GHL’s RSI now stands at 94.3775.

GHL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

