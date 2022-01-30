Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after buying an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).