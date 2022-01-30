Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.80 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

