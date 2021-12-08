Greif Inc (GEF): Price Now Near $63.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GEF

Currently, GEF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, GEF ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GEF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GEF’s price is up $0.1 (0.16%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Greif Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GEF: Daily RSI Analysis For GEF, its RSI is now at 81.6832.

GEF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For GEF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on GEF may find value in this recent story:

