Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

