Grifols SA (GRFS): Price Now Near $14.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GRFS

At the moment, GRFS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GRFS ranks 212th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

GRFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GRFS’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Grifols SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GRFS: Daily RSI Analysis GRFS’s RSI now stands at 2.7778.

GRFS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market