Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $1.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.75 or 0.06873985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00288474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00786553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00072025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00404434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00219400 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,411,140 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.