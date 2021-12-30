Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO): Price Now Near $28.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GO

At the time of this writing, GO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GO ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

GO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GO’s price is up $0.18 (0.63%) from the day prior. GO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on GO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GO: Daily RSI Analysis GO’s RSI now stands at 60.6557.

GO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error