Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.65 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

