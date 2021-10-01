Group Simec Sa De Cv (SIM): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIM

At the moment, SIM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 50 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, SIM ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SIM’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SIM; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Group Simec Sa De Cv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIM: Daily RSI Analysis SIM’s RSI now stands at 98.9583.

SIM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

