Groupon Inc (GRPN): Price Down $-0.73 (-1.62)% Over Past Day, Up $0.54 (1.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GRPN

Currently, GRPN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (1.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GRPN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GRPN ranks 189th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

GRPN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GRPN’s price is down $-0.73 (-1.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Groupon Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For GRPN News Traders

Investors and traders in GRPN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Groupon Sends Global Creative to FCB Ahead of Brand Repositioning

Groupon has a new global creative agency partner again as it seeks to reposition its brand for consumers ready to emerge from pandemic restrictions. Following an internal review that Groupon head of global brand Melanie Hellenga described as a “robust process,” Groupon appointed IPG’s FCB as its global creative agency ahead of a campaign repositioning…

