Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA (AVAL): Price Now Near $5.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVAL

At the time of this writing, AVAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AVAL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on AVAL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, AVAL ranks 76th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AVAL’s price is up $0.08 (1.38%) from the day prior. AVAL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AVAL: Daily RSI Analysis AVAL’s RSI now stands at 100.

AVAL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market