Grupo Televisa Sab (TV): Price Now Near $12.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TV

Currently, TV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TV ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TV’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TV’s price action over the past 90 days.