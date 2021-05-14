Grupo Televisa Sab (TV): Price Now Near $12.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TV

At the moment, TV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TV ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TV’s price is up $0.23 (1.86%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TV has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on TV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Grupo Televisa Sab’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

