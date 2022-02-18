GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,539,000 after purchasing an additional 207,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.36 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

