GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).