GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,768 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

