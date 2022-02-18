GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $125,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.61. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).