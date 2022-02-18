GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,355 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).