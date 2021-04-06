GSX Techedu Inc (GSX): Price Up $3.58 (12.45)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GSX

At the time of this writing, GSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GSX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GSX’s price is up $3.58 (12.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GSX’s price action over the past 90 days.

