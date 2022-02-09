GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

GTBP opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com