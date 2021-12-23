Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.96 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

