Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.44

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and traded as high as $33.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 14,186 shares changing hands.

GFED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,737,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

