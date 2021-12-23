Guess Inc (GES): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.75)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GES

At the moment, GES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Apparel stocks, GES ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GES’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on GES; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GES’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GES: Daily RSI Analysis GES’s RSI now stands at 95.122.

GES and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error