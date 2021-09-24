Guess Inc (GES): Price Now Near $22.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GES

At the time of this writing, GES (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (1.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Apparel stocks, GES ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GES’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GES’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GES: Daily RSI Analysis For GES, its RSI is now at 93.1034.

GES and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

