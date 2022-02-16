Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

